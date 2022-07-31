A day after Mirabai Chanu won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, she took to social media to share a peek into celebrations at her home. In the video, her mother and other relatives can be seen performing a traditional dance while waving the national flag. "My mom and other relatives celebrating victory at my home," Mirabai wrote along with the video. Mirabai's family members broke into the playful traditional dance of Manipur, known as Thabal Chongba, usually organised during the five-day Holi festival and on other celebratory days.

My mom and other relatives celebrating victory at my home pic.twitter.com/sTCIoTDVwM — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 31, 2022

Mirabai Chanu lifted a total of 201 kg to win the yellow metal in women's 49kg category.

She lifted 88kg in the snatch round, which equalled her personal best and also set a Commonwealth record.

Assured of gold, she went on to lift 113kg in her second attempt. She tried 119kg in her third, but could not complete the lift, but it mattered little as she secured her second gold medal in the Commonwealth Games.

Mirabai breezed through the event, lifting 29kg more than Mauritius' Roilya Ranaivosoa (76kg + 96kg), who won silver.

This was her third medal in the Commonwealth Games and second gold, after her triumph in 2018.

She also recently won the silver medal in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Olympics.