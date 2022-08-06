A huge controversy has erupted after goalkeeper Savita Punia's save during the penalty shootout was ruled out due to the clock not being being set. In the end, the match ended in a heartbreak for India as Australia won the contest 3-0 in shootout to progress to the finals. It is important to note that Australia's Ambrosia Malone had missed the penalty, but the match officials called for the shot to be retaken, and Ambrosia did not fail to convert her strike this time around.

Once the shot was asked to be retaken, India women's coach Janneke Schopman was visbily upset and she was seen talking to the match officials. The umpiring call also felt the commentators in shock.

Australia eventually defeated India 3-0 in shootout to book their place in the finals, and they will square off against England in the gold medal match. On the other hand, India will square off against New Zealand in the bronze medal match.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Saturday also apologised for the clock controversy that took place during the Indian women's team's semifinal loss against Australia at the Commonwealth Games, saying it would "thoroughly review" the incident. Australia's Rosie Malone, who missed her first attempt during the penalty shootout, was gifted another chance as the eight second countdown on the scoreboard hadn't started.

"In the semi-final match of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games between Australia and India (Women), the penalty shootout started mistakenly too early (the clock was not yet ready to operate), for which we apologise," FIH said in a statement.

Promoted

"The process in place for such situations is that the penalty shootout has to be retaken, which was done. This incident will be thoroughly reviewed by the FIH in order to avoid any similar issues in the future," the statement added.

(With PTI inputs)