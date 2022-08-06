CWG 2022: Full List Of Indian Medal Winners After Day 8
India have bagged a total of 26 medals in the ongoing CWG and are currently at the fifth spot on the medals tally.
In the ongoing Commonwealth Games, the Indian contingent has displayed strong performances and this is the main reason they are at the fifth spot in the medals tally. So far, India have bagged a total of 26 medals with three gold medals coming on Friday. Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar opened India's medals tally on July 29 as he clinched the silver medal after lifting a total of 248kg (113 snatch, 135 clean & jerk). The first gold for India was won by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, which was followed by Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli in the same sport of weightlifting.
India's total medals consist of nine gold, eight silver, and nine bronze. The Indian contingent are currently at the fifth spot in the medal tally for the ongoing Games with 26 medals.
Here is the complete list of the medal winners from India, so far:
Sanket Sargar (Weightlifting) -- Silver
Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting)-- Gold
Gururaja Poojary (Weightlifting)-- Bronze
Bidyarani Devi (Weightlifting)-- Silver
Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting) -- Gold
Achinta Sheuli (Weightlifting) -- Gold
Sushila Devi (Judo) -- Silver
Vijay Yadav (Judo) -- Bronze
Harjinder Kaur (Weighlifting) -- Bronze
Women's Four Team (Lawn Bowls)-- Gold
Men's Team (Table Tennis)-- Gold
Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting) -- Silver
Mixed Team (Badminton) -- Silver
Tulika Mann (Judo) -- Silver
Lovepreet Singh (Weightlifting) -- Bronze
Saurav Ghoshal (Squash)-- Bronze
Gurdeep Singh (Weightlifting) -- Bronze
Tejaswin Shankar (High-jump) -- Bronze
Murali Sreeshankar (Long jump) -- Silver
Sudhir (Power-lifting)-- Gold
Anshu Malik (Wrestling)-- Silver
Bajrang Punia (Wrestling)-- Gold
Sakshi Malik (Wrestling)-- Gold
Deepak Punia (Wrestling) -- Gold
Promoted
Divya Kakran (Wrestling) -- Bronze
Mohit Grewal (Wrestling)-- Bronze