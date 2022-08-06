In the ongoing Commonwealth Games, the Indian contingent has displayed strong performances and this is the main reason they are at the fifth spot in the medals tally. So far, India have bagged a total of 26 medals with three gold medals coming on Friday. Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar opened India's medals tally on July 29 as he clinched the silver medal after lifting a total of 248kg (113 snatch, 135 clean & jerk). The first gold for India was won by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, which was followed by Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli in the same sport of weightlifting.

India's total medals consist of nine gold, eight silver, and nine bronze. The Indian contingent are currently at the fifth spot in the medal tally for the ongoing Games with 26 medals.

Here is the complete list of the medal winners from India, so far:

Sanket Sargar (Weightlifting) -- Silver

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting)-- Gold

Gururaja Poojary (Weightlifting)-- Bronze

Bidyarani Devi (Weightlifting)-- Silver

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting) -- Gold

Achinta Sheuli (Weightlifting) -- Gold

Sushila Devi (Judo) -- Silver

Vijay Yadav (Judo) -- Bronze

Harjinder Kaur (Weighlifting) -- Bronze

Women's Four Team (Lawn Bowls)-- Gold

Men's Team (Table Tennis)-- Gold

Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting) -- Silver

Mixed Team (Badminton) -- Silver

Tulika Mann (Judo) -- Silver

Lovepreet Singh (Weightlifting) -- Bronze

Saurav Ghoshal (Squash)-- Bronze

Gurdeep Singh (Weightlifting) -- Bronze

Tejaswin Shankar (High-jump) -- Bronze

Murali Sreeshankar (Long jump) -- Silver

Sudhir (Power-lifting)-- Gold

Anshu Malik (Wrestling)-- Silver

Bajrang Punia (Wrestling)-- Gold

Sakshi Malik (Wrestling)-- Gold

Deepak Punia (Wrestling) -- Gold

Divya Kakran (Wrestling) -- Bronze

Mohit Grewal (Wrestling)-- Bronze