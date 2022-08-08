Arshad Nadeem, wearing strapping around his right arm, gave the Asian nation their first javelin gold with a Games record mark of 90.18 metres. Nigeria's Ese Brume won the women's long jump competition, leaping 7.00m. Despite the fierce competition, though there was still room for sentiment between rivals. Matthew Hudson-Smith was at such a low ebb last year he attempted to commit suicide but looked set for gold in the men's 400m on Sunday morning.

However, unknown Zambian teenager Muzala Samukonga produced a stunning burst of speed in the final 50m to pass four rivals and take his country's first gold in the event.

The 19-year-old exited the track in a wheelchair and then broke down at the medal ceremony, with Hudson-Smith putting a hand on his shoulder.

Sada Williams gave Barbados their first gold in the women's 400m while world record holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria won the women's 100m hurdles.

Recently crowned world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia won the women's javelin with a throw of 64.43m while Canada's Evan Dunfee won the men's 10,000 race walk.

Trinidad and Tobago won the men's 4x400m relay.

