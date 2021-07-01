Abhimanyu Mishra, who has become the youngest Grandmaster in history, at 12 years, four months and 25 days, is destined for greater heights, reckoned his coaches, who are least surprised by the incredible feat. At an event in Budapest on Wednesday, Mishra, the American boy with Indian roots, bettered the record of Sergey Karjakin, who had completed his GM title in 2002 at 12 years and seven months. Mishra is also the youngest ever International Master, having gone past the mark held by Indian R Praggnanandhaa, two years ago. He has since been focussing on becoming the youngest GM. Mishra's coach, GM Arun Prasad, said he deserves it for all the hard work he has put in.

"Congratulations to Abhi for this achievement. He fully deserves this success, as I have seen all of his hard work first hand. His father also deserves praise for the sacrifices he has made for Abhi to reach this milestone," Prasad said.

Needless to say, it was a big moment to see his student become a Grandmaster. Mishra, too, thanked his coaches after becoming the youngest GM. Grandmaster Magesh Panchanathan, one of the youngster's coaches, said Mishra was a hard working boy, adding his father (Hemant) has been behind his success.

"Abhi is one of the most hard working kids I have ever seen. His work ethics comes directly from his dad Hemant who is one of the the pillars behind his success.

"I have known Abhi since he was five years old, we have worked very hard in his game through the years. His main coach Arun has spent countless hours in his openings and his middle game to get him to the position that he is in now," the US-based Magesh said on Thursday.

Noted Chennai-based coach R B Ramesh, who helps the 12-year-old as part of Prochess Training, said Mishra is very quick in his calculations and is full of ideas.

"First of all, we are very happy our student from Prochess has become the world's youngest GM. He is very quick in his calculations and finds ideas soon in the class. Very talented and hard working. He will go places," Ramesh, himself a GM, added.

Incidentally, Mishra beat Indian GM Leon Luke Mendonca in the ninth round of the Vezerkepzo GM Mix tournament in Budapest late on Wednesday to end Karjakin's reign as the youngest GM. Mishra's coaches Prasad and Magesh are GMs from Chennai and had moved to the US.

"Finally checkmated the biggest opponent (ongoing pandemic) which stopped me for 14 months. Thanks everybody for all your love and support. Looking forward for World cup" probably shows how much of a hurry the lad was in," Mishra tweeted after his achievement.

Promoted

The boy from New Jersey already holds the youngest International Master distinction which he earned in November 2019 at 10 years, 9 months and 20 days. Along with his father, he stayed in Europe since the board events resumed in April in a bid to break the Russian's longstanding record. Karjakin, who had held the record for 19 years, was quoted as saying by chess.com:

"Yes, I am a little sad that I lost the record, I don't want to lie, but at the same time I can only congratulate him and it's no problem. "I hope that he will go on to become one of the top chess players and it will be just a nice start to his big career. I wish him all the best."