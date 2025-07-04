Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, who goes by the name of "LiverDoc" on X (formerly Twitter), has developed a reputation on social media for taking up strong stands against 'medical misinformation and pseudoscience'. A hepatologist by profession, LiverDoc has often riled people up with his direct attacks on Ayurveda and Homeopathy, as well as those practicing it. As he did the same yet with a post on Indian Grand Master Vidit Gujrathi's family, a war of words erupted on the internet.

It all started when Vidit took to social media and shared a picture of his family with he caption, "Happy Doctor's Day to my entire family".

A user asked the Chess GM about the qualifications of the members in the photo. Vidit then said: "My father is an Ayurvedic migraine specialist, wife is MD Homeopathy, mom does cosmetology and sister is a physiotherapist.

LiverDoc, who is often known to take a stand against Ayurveda and Homeopathy as 'medical treatments', responded saying "I am sorry but none of them are really doctors."

Vidit, understandably, wasn't happy seeing his family's qualifications and contributions being questioned on the public platform. He said: "My parents are certified doctors who sacrificed thriving careers to travel with me and shape my journey. They rebuilt themselves, found new ways to heal, and continue helping others with quiet dignity. You don't have to agree with them. But you don't get to dismiss them."

In a lengthy post, in reply to the Indian GM's post, LiverDoc said: "Hello, Vidit. I am not a fan of chess, but you are an important person for our country and I did not mean to offend your family. I am sure they are good people. I was stating plain facts from a professional standpoint and I do not mince my words. You may call that ego or whatever, to console yourself, no problem.

"Your statement on Doctors Day claiming an Ayurveda practitioner, Homeopath, Cosmetologist and a Physiotherapist were doctors is wrong and I stand by my words. Doctors' Day in India marks both the birth and death anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, one of India's most revered physicians and a key figure in shaping the healthcare system.

Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Cosmetology or Physiotherapy are not realistic clinical medicine or and their practitioners are not clinical physicians. Physiotherapy is a legit branch of healthcare (adjunct to clinical medicine), but the rest are just plain sham - especially Homeopathy, which is also known as N*zi Medicine because H*tler tried to integrate it with conventional medicine at the time.

"You got all worked up and started personally attacking me because you were ignorant of this fact. I do not need to keep an ego towards a chess GM or his family. You don't make me insecure and your family is of no concern to me from a professional standpoint."

"I am staying in my lane and always have. Calling out medical misinformation is what I do apart from being a full-time doctor. I suggest you stay in your lane and discuss more on chess. Sorry for the checkmate. And for a change, talk about chess and try being useful. All the best for your future matches."

Vidit also decided to respond to the doctor, saying: "I made a simple post out of gratitude. I chose silence at first, because not every conversation deserves a response. But when it turned into mocking my family, I stepped in. If that means stepping out of my lane, so be it. You and trolls like you don't get to decide who's a doctor. You have no authority to define others lives or dismiss their work. I've said my part. Now, back to what actually matters. No time for noise."

Further responding to Vidit's post, the LiverDoc said: "Dear friends, good morning. A life update. Even though it was short but sweet, I have decided to quit playing chess on social media with science illiterates and is determined on being "useful" as a clinical doctor.

