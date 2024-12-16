Newly-crowned world chess champion D Gukesh returned home to an enthusiastic reception as hundreds of eager fans, and officials from the Tamil Nadu government and the national federation lined up to receive him at the airport in Chennai on Monday. The 18-year-old Gukesh defeated China's Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 in Singapore last week to become the youngest ever world champion, overhauling the long-standing mark of Russia's Gary Kasparov. Upon his arrival Gukesh thanked everyone for supporting him.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: World Chess Champion #GukeshD says, "I am very glad to be here. I could see the support that and what it means to India...You guys are amazing. You gave me so much energy..." pic.twitter.com/iuFXDiLcjx — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2024

"It's amazing. Your support gave me a lot of energy. It's a great feeling to win the world championship," said Gukesh as media and fans jostled to get a closer view of the youngster.

Gukesh is only the second Indian after the great Viswanathan Anand to claim the world title. Anand played a pivotal role in shaping the teenager at his academy here.

