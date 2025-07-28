Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh Live Streaming, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Tie-Breaker: After the Game 1 and Game 2 ended in draws, India's Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh are all set to face each other in the tie-breaker round of the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup final on Monday. Deshmukh gave nothing away and held higher-ranked Grandmaster and compatriot Koneru Humpy to an easy draw to force a tie-breaker. Divya, who did not make utmost use of her promising opening in the first game on Saturday, was far more composed against a Queen pawn opening by transposition employed by her opponent in game 2.

The tiebreaker will see two games of 15 minutes each with a 10-second increment after every move. If the scores are still level, the players will play another set of 10-minute games with a 10-second increment. If the tie doesn't get resolved, it will be two more games of five minutes with three-second increment after every move.

Should the deadlock continue, one more set of three-minute games with a two-second increment per move will be played to decide the winner.

When will Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final, Tie-Breaker take place?

Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final, Tie-Breaker will be held from Monday, July 28 (IST).

Where will Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final, Tie-Breaker be held?

Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final, Tie-Breaker will be held in Batumi, Georgia.

What time will Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final, Tie-Breaker start?

Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final, Tie-Breaker will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final, Tie-Breaker in India?

Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final, Tie-Breaker will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final, Tie-Breaker in India?

Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final, Tie-Breaker will live streamed on FIDE's YouTube channel.

