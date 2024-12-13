India's 18-year-old grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju scripted history on Thursday as he beat China's Ding Liren to win the World Chess Championship 2024, becoming the youngest-ever world champion. Not only was he the youngest, Gukesh also became the first-ever teenager to achieve this feat. Gukesh follows in the footsteps of Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand, becoming the second Indian to win the crown and the first since 2012. The 14th and final match seemed to head towards a draw, but a late blunder by Ding Liren to sacrifice his rook handed Gukesh victory.

After the triumph, Gukesh was elated after his decade-long dream turned into reality.

"I was dreaming this moment for the last 10 years. I am happy that I realised the dream (and made it) into reality," the soft-spoken Chennai-lad told reporters after the historic triumph in Singapore.

"I got a bit emotional because I was not expecting to win. But then I got a chance to press on," he added.

"Every chess player wants to live this dream. I am living my dream," said Gukesh.

Speaking on his opponent, Gukesh added"To me Ding is a real world champion. He fought like a true champion and I'm sorry for Ding and team. I would like to thank my opponent."

Regarding his parents' contributions, Gukesh revealed, "The dream of winning world chess championship is bigger for them than for me."

By beating Ding, Gukesh is the 18th World Champion in the over century-long history of chess and the youngest after beating Garry Kasparov's record of winning the title at the age of 21 and heralding the arrival of a new king on the chess horizon.

Gukesh is the second Indian to win the World Chess Championship title, claiming the title in just over a decade after five-time Champion Viswanathan Anand had lost the title to Magnus Carlsen of Norway in Chennai in 2013. Carlsen has abdicated the crown in 2023, paving the way for Ding to beat Ian Nepomniachtchi.

Having battled it out for 13 games over three weeks, Ding was looking forward to the rapid and blitz tiebreakers as had effectively countered the aggressive tactics of the young Indian challenger to steer the game towards a drawish position.

Advertisement

But the 32-year-old China made a sensational blunder when he moved his rook, leading it to be trapped and lose the game as Gukesh had an extra pawn in the king pawn ending.

Gukesh nearly leapt out of his chair, took a pause, settled his nerves, claimed the rook sealed the victory and claimed the crowd.

(With IANS Inputs)