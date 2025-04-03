The wedding pf Indian grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi and Dr. Nidhi Kataria appeared to be a grand affair, with top chess stars attending the event in Pune. World Champion D Gukesh and chess great Viswanathan Anand were seen dancing to popular Bollywood songs. Several videos of the same have gone viral on social media. Apart from Gukesh and Anand, top International Masters like Anish Giri and his wife Sopiko Guramishvili, also a Grandmaster, too attended the pre and post-wedding functions of Vidit and Nidhi. Gukesh danced to the famous Bollywood song 'Badri Ki Dulhania' along with Tania Sachdev, Anish Giri and Sopiko Guramishvili.

GUKESH ANISH SOPIKO DANCING THEIR HEART OUT....THE KIND OF CONTENT I WAS DIEING TO SEE pic.twitter.com/f2nsfPW0IL — _khamoshii_ (@_khamoshii_) April 1, 2025

However, it was Viswanathan who set the stage on fire with dance moves. In a viral video, Anand was seen grooving to another Bollywood classic 'Mein Hoon Don'.

I AM LAUGHING, CRYING, SCREAMING ALL AT THE SAME....NEVER HAVE I EVER THOUGHT I WOULD SEE GUKESH DANCING IN "BADRI KI DULHANIA" OR VISHY SIR IN "MEIN HOON DON"



VIDIT MADE IT POSSIBLE pic.twitter.com/ZDtkbWh8tC — _khamoshii_ (@_khamoshii_) April 1, 2025

Last year, Gukesh became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 2024 World Chess Championship.

The Indian envoy voiced confidence that the spirit of friendship and cordiality will be reflected in the field as well as in the professional and functional conduct for the cause of international peace.

UN Games build upon the United Nations General Assembly resolution 'United Nations Games' of September 2024, and other resolutions promoting peace and a better world through sport.

"Building on the success of the inaugural edition, the United Nations Games 2025 will continue to foster camaraderie, diplomacy, and collaboration through the power of sport," the UN said.

"These Games aim to foster unity, trust, and physical well-being amongst Permanent Missions and UN agencies in New York. We believe that this event will harness the potential of sports as a powerful tool to strengthen social and diplomatic bonds and promote sustainable development, peace, solidarity, and respect for all," the world body said.

The Opening Ceremony of the United Nations Games 2025 was held in the UN headquarters Wednesday, marking the official launch of the second edition of the Games-"bringing together diplomats, UN personnel, and their families for a month-long celebration of sport, unity, and international friendship," the UN said.

According to UN information, the Games aim to "strengthen solidarity and well-being among Permanent Missions and UN agencies through the power of sport." The second edition of the Games builds on the success of the inaugural Games in 2024, with this year's edition featuring 11 disciplines and expanded participation from across the UN system.

The games include football, basketball, pickleball, volleyball, tennis, table tennis, badminton, yoga, chess and running. Turkmenistan is the Chair of the UN Games Organising Committee.

(With PTI Inputs)