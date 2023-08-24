R Praggnanandhaa's Historic Road To FIDE World Cup Final
Praggnanandhaa wrote a golden chapter in Indian chess history by becoming only the second player from the country after Viswanathan Anand -- and the youngest -- to play in the FIDE World Cup final
Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa wrote a golden chapter in Indian chess history by becoming only the second player from the country after Viswanathan Anand -- and the youngest -- to play in the FIDE World Cup final. The 18-year-old Indian lost the summit clash to Norway's world No.1 Magnus Carlsen here on Thursday.
PTI takes a look at his journey in the elite event: R Praggnanandhaa's road to World Cup final:
*Got a bye in first round.
*Defeated French Grandmaster Maxime Lagarde 1.5-0.5 in second round.
*Beat experienced Czech GM David Navara 1.5-0.5 in third round.
*Beat world No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura of USA 3-1 in fourth round.
*Beat Hungarian Ferenc Berkes 1.5-0.5 in fifth round.
*Registered a come-from-behind 5-4 win over compatriot Arjun Erigaisi in the sixth round.
*Beat Italian-American Grandmaster, Fabiano Caruana, ranked third in the world, 3.5-2.5 in the semifinal to become the youngest to reach the summit clash of the World Cup.
*Game 1 of Final on Tuesday ended in a draw after 35 moves.
*Game 2 between Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen also ended in a quick draw in just 30 moves.
*Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen returned on Thursday to play in the shorter time control games, with the Indian losing in the tie-break.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)