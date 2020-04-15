Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
PM Narendra Modi Praises Chess Players For Innovative Fund-Raiser Drive

Updated: 15 April 2020 22:48 IST

Five leading players Vidit Gujrathi, P Harikrishna and B Adhiban, Koneru Humpy and Dharika, alongside Viswanathan Anand had participated in an online chess exhibition and helped raise Rs 4.5 lakh for the PM-CARES Fund.

Five chess players raised Rs 4.5 lakh for PM-CARES Fund through online chess exhibition. © Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lavished praise on Indian chess players, including former world champion Viswanathan Anand, for coming up with an "innovative" way to raise funds for the country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Five leading players Vidit Gujrathi, P Harikrishna and B Adhiban, Koneru Humpy and Dharika, alongside Anand had participated in an online chess exhibition and helped raise Rs 4.5 lakh for the PM-CARES Fund.

"Innovative effort and kind gesture by our chess players, including @vishy64theking, @viditchess, Pentala Harikrishna, B. Adhiban and @HarikaDronavali," Modi tweeted.

"Am sure the participants would have had an enriching experience," he added

In India, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far claimed over 350 lives while infecting close to 12,000 across the country.

On Tuesday, Modi extended the lockdown till May 3 in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. 

