Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated young Indian chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa on his recent win over world champion Magnus Carlsen. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "We are all rejoicing on the success of the young genius R Praggnanandhaa. Proud of his accomplishment of winning against the noted champion Magnus Carlsen. I wish the talented Praggnanandhaa the very best for his future endeavours. @rpragchess." The 16-year-old Praggnandhaa, the fifth youngest Grandmaster of all time, stunned Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess competition.

We are all rejoicing on the success of the young genius R Praggnanandhaa. Proud of his accomplishment of winning against the noted champion Magnus Carlsen. I wish the talented Praggnanandhaa the very best for his future endeavours. @rpragchess — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2022

Praggnanandhaa failed to qualify for the knockouts of the ongoing Airthings Masters as he finished in 11th spot in the standings and hence he failed to make the cut. Only eight qualified for the knockouts from the round-robin stage.

Earlier, Praggnanandhaa had stunned world champion, Magnus Carlsen, in the eighth round of the tournament.

Carlsen's revival after a tough first day of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour was pegged back by the youngest player in the field. Carlsen had racked up three wins in a row as he ominously cranked up the gears.

But against 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa, he blundered badly, and the Indian star held firm for the win. It was Praggnanandhaa's first win in any form of chess against the Norwegian and came on the back of having lost three games in a row.

16-year-old R Praggnanandhaa registered two more victories against Andrey Esipenko and Alexandra Kosteniuk in rounds 10 and 12.

Promoted

Praggananandhaa had registered two more wins and he also drew against Nodirbek Abdusattorov on Tuesday.

(With ANI inputs)