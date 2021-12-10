Story ProgressBack to home
Norway's Magnus Carlsen Retains World Chess Title
Carlsen sealed victory by winning the 11th game of the 14-game series in their two-million-euro ($2.3 million) match in Dubai.
Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen retained his world chess title on Friday as he recorded a fourth win over Russian challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi. Carlsen sealed victory by winning the 11th game of the 14-game series in their two-million-euro ($2.3 million) match in Dubai.
Nepomniachtchi resigned with a brief handshake and the two players exchanged a few words.
Carlsen, 31, has now won five world titles in a row, taking the first in 2013.
The contest in Dubai started with five draws before the Norwegian won the longest game ever played at a world championships at nearly eight hours to unlock the contest and put himself on the road to victory.
