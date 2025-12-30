Magnus Carlsen has often been known to not take losses in the right spirit. The superstar chess Grandmaster quite infamously lost his cool after losing to the reigning world champion D Gukesh at Norway Chess in June. Now, the Norwegian chess Grandmaster, also the reigning World Rapid Chess and World Blitz champion, lost his cool again after losing to Indian GM Arjun Erigaisi at the FIDE World Blitz Championship in Doha on Monday. Erigaisi demonstrated strong endgame technique and quick calculation to stun reigning champion Magnus Carlsen and renowned Grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattorov, emerging as joint leader with nine points after 11 rounds.

With two more rounds to go on the day, world No. 1 Carlsen, who is aiming for his ninth World Blitz title to go with the sixth Rapid crown he won on Sunday, could still overcome the setbacks with his never-say-die attitude. However, the loss against Erigaisi was too much for Carlsen to handle as he banged the table after the defeat. The video of the incident soon went viral and social media users called it Carlsen's outburst 2.0.

Behind joint leaders Erigaisi and Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave are Daniil Dubov, American GM Fabiano Caruana, and China's Yu Yangyi on 8.5 points, while eight players-including Carlsen, leading title contender GM Alireza Firouzja, and India's Sunilduth Narayanan-are in sixth spot with eight points.

R Praggnanandhaa and reigning classical world champion D Gukesh are further down on 7.5 points in a cluster of 21 players tied for 14th position.

As many as 13 rounds are scheduled on the opening day in the 19-round 'Open' category, and with two more rounds to go on Monday, there could still be a lot of movement.

Fresh from his bronze-winning performance on Sunday, 22-year-old Erigaisi-known for his highly pragmatic and aggressive approach-had eight wins, two draws, and one loss, which put him in pole position.

However, the victory that counted the most came in the ninth round against Carlsen, where he won as Black and then defeated the highly-rated Uzbek GM Abdusattorov in Round 10 to open up a half-point lead at the top.

This year, Erigaisi has shown the potential to beat Carlsen regularly across formats, having beaten the Norwegian in Norway Chess (classical format) and now in blitz here.

However, a draw for Erigaisi in Round 11 forced him to split a point against Caruana.

Rounds 14 to 19 will be held on the last day of the competition on Tuesday, with the top four players making it to the semifinals, followed by the grand finale.