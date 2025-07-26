Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025 Final: In a historic achievement for India, two Indian women chess players will play the final of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025. This will be India's first world title in women's chess. India's Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh entered the final, defeating their Chinese opponents to set up the title clash. Divya Deshmukh defeated her Chinese opponent Tan Zhongyi 1.5-0.5 in the semis, whereas Koneru Humpy won against Lei Tingjie by 5-3 margin.
Here are the Live Updates of FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025 Final between Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh -
Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh Live: A look at format -
A total of two classical games will be played on Satuday and Sunday. For a win, a player will get 1 point while a draw will see the players sharing the point, which means 0.5 each. If the scores are tied after two classical games, the match will move into the tie-breaker. It will be played on Monday.
Welcome folks!
Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025 final that is set to be played between Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh. It's an all-Indian finale and whoever wins this contest, the country will script history.