Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh Live Streaming, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup: The history is about to be rewritten as Koneru Humpy is all set to square off against Divya Deshmukh in the final match of FIDE Women's Chess World Cup. In a first for Indian chess, the FIDE Women's World Cup will have a winner from the country. Both Humpy and Deshmukh have qualified for the Women's candidates' tournament next year after reaching the final here. On pure experience of playing big games, Humpy goes in the final as the favourite against compatriot Deshmukh.

Humpy held her nerves to score a come-from-behind victory in the semifinals over Tingjie Lei of China in the tiebreaker on Thursday, while Deshmukh defeated former world champion Zhongyi Tan -- also of China -- in the second game of the last-four stage match.

When will Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup match take place?

Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup match will be held from Saturday, July 26 (IST).

Where will Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup match be held?

Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup match will be held in Batumi, Georgia.

What time will Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup match start?

Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup match will start at 4:50 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup match in India?

Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup match will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup in India?

Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup match will live streamed on FIDE's YouTube channel.

