Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh Live Streaming, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Game 2: After a thrilling draw in Game 1, Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh are all set to face each other in Game 2 of the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Game 2 on Sunday. The draw with black means Humpy, the two-time World Rapid champion, holds a slight edge going in the second and final game under the classical chess rules in the two-game mini-match, and should the deadlock continue, games of shorter duration will be played to determine the winner.

Humpy employed the Queen's gambit accepted as black and it turned out to be a pretty fascinating game right out of the opening as Divya, 19, came up with a piece sacrifice early to deny the black king the right to castle.

When will Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup, Game 2 take place?

Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup, Game 2 will be held from Sunday, July 27 (IST).

Where will Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup, Game 2 be held?

Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup, Game 2 will be held in Batumi, Georgia.

What time will Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup, Game 2 start?

Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup, Game 2 will start at 4:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup, Game 2 in India?

Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup, Game 2 will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup, Game 2 in India?

Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup, Game 2 will live streamed on FIDE's YouTube channel.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)