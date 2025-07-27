Advertisement
Chess
Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Game 2: Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh come up against each other in the second game of the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025 final. It will be an advantage for Humpy as she will be playing with the white pieces today. Having the white pieces in the first game, Divya played out a draw with Humpy. The result of the game was obtained through repetition. Both the players got 0.5 point each. The winner of the game today will bag the World Cup title, while another draw will take the contest into a tie-breaker, which will be played on Monday.

Here are the Live Updates of Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Game 2 -

Jul 27, 2025 16:06 (IST)
Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh Live: From Game 1 -

Jul 27, 2025 16:05 (IST)
Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh Live: What happened in Game 1?

The first game of the final between Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh ended in a draw. It was a good result for Humpy, who was playing the game with black pieces. The draw was obtained after repetition of moves while Humpy was giving checks to Divya.

Jul 27, 2025 15:52 (IST)
Welcome guys!

Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Game 2 of FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025 final. Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh come up against each other once again after they played a draw in the first game. Stay connected for all the updates. 

