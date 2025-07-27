Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Game 2: Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh come up against each other in the second game of the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025 final. It will be an advantage for Humpy as she will be playing with the white pieces today. Having the white pieces in the first game, Divya played out a draw with Humpy. The result of the game was obtained through repetition. Both the players got 0.5 point each. The winner of the game today will bag the World Cup title, while another draw will take the contest into a tie-breaker, which will be played on Monday.
Game 1 of the Final between Divya Deshmukh and Humpy Koneru ends in a draw! #FIDEWorldCup pic.twitter.com/qa8y5FmoH1— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) July 26, 2025
Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh Live: What happened in Game 1?
The first game of the final between Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh ended in a draw. It was a good result for Humpy, who was playing the game with black pieces. The draw was obtained after repetition of moves while Humpy was giving checks to Divya.
