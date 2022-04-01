India has now got the rights to host the biggest chess tournament on the planet. International Chess Federation (FIDE) President Arkady Dvorkovich officially handed over the hosting rights to India for the organization of the FIDE 44th World Chess Olympiad 2022. Over 2000 players from around 200 countries would be participating in this mega chess tournament. India won the bid to host 2022 Chess Olympiad in Chennai, earlier this year. Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, FIDE stripped Russia of all it's hosting rights including the Chess Olympiad to be held in Moscow between July 26 and August 8, 2022.

The prestigious competition, which has been organized since 1927, will be held in India for the first time and in Asia after 30 years.

The FIDE 44th World Chess Olympiad will take place from 28th July 2022 to 10th August 2022 in Chennai. Around 2000 participants from over 180 countries will battle it out for the top prize in the competition.

India secured the bid to host FIDE 44th World Chess Olympiad 2022 in Chennai earlier this year.

The President of All India Chess Federation (AICF) and the Organizing Committee Dr, Sanjay Kapoor, Tournament Director Mr. Bharat Singh Chauhan, Principal Secretary Youth Welfare & Sports Development Department Government of Tamil Nadu, IAS Ms. Apoorva, five-time World Chess Champion Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, Chairman of Gujarat State Co-operative Banks Mr. Ajay Patel and Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, IAS Dr. R Anandakumar were in attendance to receive the official hosting rights on behalf of India.

The Government of Tamil Nadu and Chief Minister MK Stalin along with the team at AICF carried out tremendous efforts to bring the FIDE 44th World Chess Olympiad 2022 to India.

