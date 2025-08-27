Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India is delighted to host the prestigious FIDE World Cup 2025 after more than two decades. He said on X that Chess is gaining popularity among the youth and expressed confidence that the tournament will witness thrilling matches and showcase the brilliance of top players from around the world. He said, "India is delighted to be hosting the prestigious FIDE World Cup 2025 and that too after over two decades." Goa will host the FIDE World Cup from October 30-November 27, a tournament offering three coveted berths for next year's candidates and a prize purse of USD two million.

The 206-member field features world champion D Gukesh, Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana and R Praggnanandhaa among others.

The much-awaited spectacle brings together 206 players competing on India's west coast for a share of USD 2,000,000 and three coveted places in the 2026 Candidates Tournament. Every round will be a win-or-go-home affair, making the World Cup one of the most dramatic tournaments on the calendar.

The tournament will run from October 30 to November 27, and will be played in a two-game knockout format over eight rounds. There will be two classical games, with rapid and blitz playoffs in place if the games are tied. The top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Candidates Tournament.

