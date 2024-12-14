India has achieved yet another proud milestone in the international chess arena. The 18-year-old promising Grandmaster, D. Gukesh, delivered a stellar performance to defeat reigning champion Ding Liren of China and claim the title of the 2024 World Chess Champion. In a thrilling and historic final, Gukesh showcased remarkable composure and excellence to defeat Ding Liren with a score of 7.5-6.5. At the age of 18 years, 8 months, and 14 days, Gukesh became the youngest champion in the history of chess.

Gukesh broke the four-decade-old record of chess legend Garry Kasparov, who won the title in 1985 at the age of 22 years, 6 months, and 27 days.

The President of the All-India Chess Federation, Nitin Narang, congratulated Gukesh on this achievement and said, "Gukesh's victory is not just a milestone in his career but also inscribes India's name in golden letters in the history of chess. Throughout the tournament, he displayed exceptional focus and patience, which is truly inspiring. Gukesh has emerged as a role model for the youth of today."

Narang said, "After the 'King of Chess,' Viswanathan Anand, it would not be wrong to call Gukesh the 'Crown Prince of Chess.' Today, Gukesh has proven himself to be the Abhimanyu of chess, breaking through his opponent's defenses with the right moves at the right time. In the truest sense, Gukesh has reaped the rewards of his ten years of hard work."

It is often said that behind every champion, there is an extraordinary team working tirelessly.

It is no coincidence that Paddy Upton, the renowned professional coach who has worked with the Indian cricket and hockey teams, put in relentless efforts to enhance Gukesh's mental conditioning. This mental conditioning proved to be a game-changer, enabling Gukesh to meticulously analyse every move of his opponent and ultimately turn the tide of the match by its conclusion.

It was his coach Grzegorz Gajewski who harnessed his talent, enthused him with undying sprit to win the game, improve his skills of playing on very low time and most importantly trained him not to collapse during tough time.

Advertisement

Gukesh had a mentor like Viswanathan Anand, who, like Dronacharya, refined his talent.

Gukesh's entire team - Radoslaw Wojtaszek, Pentala Harikrishna, Vincent Keymer, Jan-Krzysztof Duda, and Jan Klimkowski - demonstrated incredible enthusiasm and team spirit, staying by his side and helping Gukesh turn the game in India's favour.

With this, Gukesh became the youngest World Chess Champion in history. He is also the second Indian player to win the World Chess Championship title. Previously, this honour was held by five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand. By winning this title after Viswanathan Anand, Gukesh has written a new chapter in Indian chess history.

India has had two World Chess Champions so far-Viswanathan Anand and D. Gukesh. D. Gukesh's historic victory is not only a moment of pride for India but will also ignite enthusiasm and inspiration for chess among the youth of the country.

Advertisement

Gukesh's victory is not just an opportunity for celebration; it has created many emotional moments for all of us. This victory has opened doors to many possibilities and has made us aware of our potential.

India had long awaited a young talent who could raise the nation's flag on the global stage and carry forward the legacy of Viswanathan Anand. Gukesh has not only lived up to our expectations but has gone beyond them. It was Viswanathan Anand who broke the dominance of the Soviet and Western countries in chess and established India's supremacy. Gukesh has now taken that victorious journey forward.

In true sense, with Gukesh's victory, the 2.0 chapter of chess in India has begun, one that will witness many new records being added. Early signs of this shift in global chess were evident at the beginning of 2024, as India's time was clearly approaching.

In the recently concluded FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024, India's double team won two gold medals, and in the individual category, four gold medals, establishing the nation as the Best Chess Nation in the World.

Around 180 countries participated in this Olympiad, and it marked the first time in chess Olympiad history that one country achieved such dominance.

Today, alongside Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi is also featured in the FIDE Top 5 Rankings.

Gukesh's victory has created a renewed sense of excitement for chess in the country, and we are likely to see positive results in the future.

Narang stated that India, due to its vast population and immense talent, is emerging as the largest chess ecosystem in the world, as the Chess Federation is determined to make "Chess in Every Home" a reality. Our motto is Har Ghar Chess, Ghar-Ghar Chess

Today, many countries across the world are seeking inspiration and guidance from India. Several nations from Southeast Asia and Africa have reached out to us for technical resources, such as coaches, arbiters, and our grandmaster network.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)