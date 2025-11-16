Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi remained the lone Indian in the quarterfinals after P Harikrishna was eliminated by Jose Martinez Alcantara of Mexico in the fifth-round tie-break games of the FIDE World Cup at Panaji, Goa on Sunday. Harikrishna, who had displayed sublime form so far, finally ran out of luck and ideas against Martinez, who had earlier created a buzz in the event by defeating Nodirbek Yakubboev of Uzbekistan. With his third higher-rated scalp in the knockout event, the Peruvian-Mexican Grandmaster is eyeing a chance of a lifetime as he has a great opportunity to make it to the semifinals and subsequently fight for the top-three slots, which will guarantee him a place in next year's Candidates tournament.

For Harikrishna, Sunday was simply not his day for the first time in the event. After drawing two games with 15 minutes time control, Harikrishna was pushing for victory in the next set but was left with less time on his clock just when the middle game arrived.

The Indian had to pay a heavy penalty as Martinez yet again proved why he could be one of the best in these exciting formats.

Harikrishna faced a must-win situation with black in the second game but could only manage a draw and was knocked out of the competition after 30 moves.

Grandmaster Sam Shankland crashed through the defence of Daniil Dubov, ending the Russian's World Cup campaign.

Dubov, who had been vocal about his level of preparations after beating R. Praggnanandhaa in the previous round, finally met someone who dealt him the big blow.

In the quarterfinal on Monday, Erigaisi will play Chinese GM Wei Yi, Shankland meets Andrey Esipenko and Martinez will face GM Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan.

