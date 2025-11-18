With Goa fast emerging as a preferred host for major international sporting events, the state is now setting its sights on a promising new frontier in its tourism landscape, sports tourism, officials said. Sports events not only help the tourism industry but also inspire youth, strengthen sporting culture, and build a stronger future for sports in India, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said as he recently attended the FIDE World Cup 2025 being hosted by Goa. The coastal state is increasingly being viewed as a destination for hosting major sports events due to its hospitality and infrastructure, he said.

The state is currently hosting the FIDE World Cup 2025 in North Goa. It began on October 30 and will culminate on November 27. Goa also recently organised the IRONMAN 70.3 race as part of its annual sporting calendar.

The coastal state also hosted the National Games in 2023 and the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Goa Challenge the same year.

The Indian Super League (ISL) matches are also held annually at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, South Goa.

Officials said Goa has a robust infrastructure in place under the leadership of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The tourism industry is looking at these events to increase footfall and attract quality visitors to its beaches.

CM Sawant said Goa is honoured to host a prestigious event like the FIDE World Cup.

"The Government of Goa will continue to support and encourage international and national sporting events like this," he said.

State Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte said the concept of tourism needs to expand beyond beaches. "When we speak about expanding the concept, opportunities like sports tourism are always welcome," he said.

Goa has already been tapping the potential in eco and heritage tourism, the minister noted.

"It is a welcome step that more international sporting events are happening in the state, which gives our hospitality industry an opportunity to host global sporting talent," he said.

Travel and Tourism Association of Goa President Jack Sukhija said events like FIDE help tourism in a big way. Such events will significantly increase tourist footfall, he pointed out.

The government should focus on further developing sports infrastructure and ensuring that existing facilities are well-maintained, he added.

The data recently released by the state government indicates a rise in tourism footfall. Domestic tourist arrivals grew by 5.36 per cent, from 69.24 lakh in 2024 to 72.96 lakh this year, while international arrivals saw a sharp rise of 29.33 per cent, increasing from 2.59 lakh to 3.36 lakh visitors.

Tourism continues to contribute about 16.43 per cent to the state's GDP and provides 40 to 45 per cent of direct and indirect employment.

