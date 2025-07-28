Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Tie-Breaker: The all-Indian FIDE Women's Chess World Cup final is underway between Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh in Batumi, Georgia. The first 15-minute tie-breaker rapid match is underway, with Koneru Humpy using black pieces. Both Indian chess stalwarts gave tough competiton to each other as the first two games ended in draws. However, it will be interesting to see who will clinch the ultimate title through the tie-breaker. Divya, who did not make utmost use of her promising opening in the first game on Saturday, was far more composed against a Queen pawn opening by transposition employed by her opponent in game 2.
Here are the Live Updates of Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Tie-Breaker -
Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh LIVE: First long pause for Divya
Divya Deshmukh has been forced into a long pause here by Koneru Humpy. And now, the game is slowing down. Divya first tries to protect the side of her king. Another trade of knight and bishop between Divya and Humpy.
FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final LIVE: Recap of the first 15 moves
The first 15 moves have happened at a brisk pace, with both players still having well over 12 minutes left on the clock. Divya has sacrificed a bishop, while Humpy has traded a knight.
1. e4 e5
2. Nf3 Nf6
3. Nxe5 d6
4. Nf3 Nxe4
5. d4 d5
6. Bd3 Bf5
7. O-O Be7
8. c4 dxc4
9. Bxc4 O-O
10. Re1 Nc6
11. Nc3 Nd6
12. Bd5 Nb4
13. Bb3 Nd3
14. Re3 Nxc1
15. Rxc1 c6
Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh LIVE: Humpy uses Petrov defence
Koneru Humpy playing with black pieces, and starts off with the Petrov defence. It is a solid defensive manouevre, hinting that Humpy may be eyeing a draw with black before targetting a win with white pieces.
Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh LIVE: All-Indian battle for gold
Game on! Two Indian women, at opposite ends of their careers, are playing the final. Koneru Humpy, 38, and Divya Deshmukh, 19, have ensured that no matter what, India will come away with gold today. But who will reign?
FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final LIVE: How does the tie-breaker work?
Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh will first play in two rapid tie-breaker games of 15 minutes each, with 10 seconds increment per move. If they end in a tie, it will followed by two more rapid games of 10 minutes, with 10 seconds increment per move.
If it is still a tie after that, there will be two blitz games of 5 minutes each with 3 seconds of increment per move. If it is STILL a draw, 1 final blitz game of 3 minutes with 2 seconds increment per move will be played.
Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh LIVE: Match starting in 10 minutes
The first two games of the all-Indian final ended in draws, as Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh battled each other. That means, the winner will be decided today via a tie-breaker. Let's see how a tie-breaker works.
FIDE Women's Chess WC Final: Here's what Divya said after Game 2 draw
"I was quite disappointed with the first game obviously because I saw everything and I just always ended up making the wrong choice, and it was quite a pity. The first game didn't go my way and even though it was a draw it kind of felt like a loss. So, I was just trying to recover and today was considerably easier," said Divya.
FIDE Women's Chess WC Final: What happened in Game 2?
International Master Divya Deshmukh gave nothing away and held higher-ranked Grandmaster and compatriot Koneru Humpy to an easy draw to force the final of the Women's Chess World Cup into the tie-breaker. Divya, who did not make utmost use of her promising opening in the first game on Saturday, was far more composed against a Queen pawn opening by transposition employed by her opponent in game 2.
FIDE Women's Chess WC Final: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final, tie-breaker round between India's Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh, straight from Batumi, Georgia. Stay tuned for all the live updates.