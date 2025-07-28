Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh will first play in two rapid tie-breaker games of 15 minutes each, with 10 seconds increment per move. If they end in a tie, it will followed by two more rapid games of 10 minutes, with 10 seconds increment per move.



If it is still a tie after that, there will be two blitz games of 5 minutes each with 3 seconds of increment per move. If it is STILL a draw, 1 final blitz game of 3 minutes with 2 seconds increment per move will be played.