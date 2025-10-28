World Chess Champion D. Gukesh secured a crucial victory against American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura in the rapid format at the Clutch Chess Champions Showdown 2025 in Saint Louis, USA, winning their mini-match with a composed and dominant performance. This victory came against the same opponent who had triggered a huge controversy weeks earlier by throwing Gukesh's king into the crowd after beating him in the Checkmate: USA vs India exhibition event. That controversial act by the American had caused immense social media uproar, making the rematch highly anticipated.

The decisive win for the young Indian came in Round 2, Game 1, where Gukesh, playing with the Black pieces, emerged victorious from a deeply strategic battle. Instead of repeating the dramatic gesture after his win, Gukesh immediately decided to rearrange the chessboard. This simple, respectful act by the young World Champion spoke volumes about his values and sportsmanship.

Gukesh's composed behaviour after beating Nakamura won the hearts of fans across social media, with many lauding his consistent nature, which remains unflustered in both victories and defeats. His conduct served as a subtle but powerful contrast to the earlier theatrics, reinforcing the quiet dignity of the game.

Check out the final moments of Gukesh beating Hikaru Nakamura with the Black pieces at Champions Showdown! pic.twitter.com/RqgW6WtCZ9 — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) October 27, 2025

Nakamura's King-Throwing Controversy

The gesture by Nakamura, though later claimed by some to have been encouraged by the organisers, sparked significant debate. Many fans and top players called the showman-like act 'disrespectful'. However, others defended the action as part of the desired entertainment to bring a high-energy, stadium-sport atmosphere to the exhibition event.

Nakamura had defended his actions, stating that the king-toss was always planned if he won and was intended purely for the entertainment of the fans. Notably, following his loss in that earlier event, Gukesh was widely praised for his composure, as he calmly began to reset the pieces on the board.