D Gukesh, India's newly-crowned International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Championship title winner, finally received his trophy following his triumph and in a heartwarming gesture, handed it over to his parents immediately. Gukesh made history on Thursday by becoming the youngest champion in the sport's history, defeating China's Ding Liren in the final game of their FIDE World Championship match. The official X handle of FIDE posted videos of Gukesh receiving his trophy to loud cheers from the crowd and then giving it to his parents.

???????? World Champion Gukesh D receives his trophy and immediately passes it on to his parents! ????#DingGukesh pic.twitter.com/sLJVTWujbR — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 13, 2024

The championship, which was tied at 6.5-6.5 heading into the final game, culminated in a stellar performance by Gukesh, securing a 7.5-6.5 victory over Ding Liren, according to FIDE's official website.

The official X handle of FIDE declared, "Gukesh D is the YOUNGEST WORLD CHAMPION in history!"

In April, Gukesh made headlines by winning the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, becoming the youngest challenger to Ding's world title.

Overwhelmed with emotion after his victory, Gukesh described it as the "best moment of his life" during the post-match press conference.

Reflecting on his loss, Ding Liren said, "I was totally in shock when I realised I made a blunder. I will continue to play. I think I played my best tournament of the year. It could be better, but considering yesterday's lucky survival, it is a fair result to lose in the end. I have no regrets."

This thrilling finale capped an intense series, with Game 13 ending in a draw and setting the stage for the decisive final round. Ultimately, Gukesh's composure and skill earned him the title, further solidifying India's dominance in the chess world.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)