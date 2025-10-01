Five-time chess world champion, Magnus Carlsen, has entered a new phase of his life. Magnus and his wife, Ella Victoria, were blessed with their first child on September 27. Victoria broke the good news to the fans when she took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted an adorable picture of Magnus sleeping beside their newborn child. The picture quickly went viral on social media as wishes from all over the world started pouring in. However, it was a quirky message from FIDE that left everyone entertained.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), FIDE wrote, "Congratulations. Magnus Carlsen has great genes."

Congratulations! Magnus Carlsen has great genes! pic.twitter.com/Kj8lpGURFR — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) September 30, 2025

Though they did not make anything clear, it can be assumed that the chess governing body took a hilarious dig at Carlsen's recent controversy over wearing "jeans" at the World Blitz Chess Championship in New York in 2024.

For the unversed, Carlsen later returned to the World Blitz Chess Championship, following FIDE's decision to allow players to compete in jeans, a couple of days after he was disqualified from the Rapid event for refusing to change into formal trousers.

The five-time world champion was fined $200 for wearing jeans, which was "explicitly prohibited" under the original tournament regulations. The Norwegian was also disqualified from the Rapid event after he refused to change his attire by chief arbiter Alex Holowczak ahead of the ninth round.

Announcing the change in policy, FIDE boss Arkady Dvorkovich said, "I took the decision to trial an approach to provide more flexibility to FIDE officials in judgements regarding the suitability of the attire.

"The principle is simple: it is still required to follow the official dress code, but elegant minor deviations (that may, in particular, include appropriate jeans matching the jacket) are allowed," Dvorkovich said in a statement on X.

Talking about the upcoming games, Carlsen will be up against India's D Gukesh in Clutch Chess exhibition matches coming this October in St Louis, USA.

(With PTI inputs)