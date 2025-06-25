The All India Chess Federation (AICF) on Wednesday announced the launch of the Top National Players Stipend Scheme (TNPSS), a financial support initiative to help in talent development. The project, championed by AICF President Nitin Narang, will seek to nurture the chess players from the grassroots. The AICF is immediately dispatching its first quarterly stipends, ranging from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh directly into the accounts of top young chess talents. A total of Rs 42.30 lakh has been disbursed for the months of April to June. Players starting from age-group of U-7 till U-19s will be beneficiaries of this scheme.

"This is more than just a scheme. It shows how deeply we believe in the promise of every young chess player in Bharat," said Narang.

"For the first time in our history, we are directly investing in the future of 39 girls and and 39 boys, providing them with the sustained financial bedrock they need to transform their talent into triumph. This is more than a token; it's a demonstration of our support.

"One of the key objectives is to increase the importance of national tournaments, as theyare the foundation for building a strong chess ecosystem. It is at the nationals where we can identify and nurture talent," Narang added.

