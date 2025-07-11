Garry Kasparov's "Vishy's children are on the loose" statement is most talked about in the Chess world. India has given the world the youngest chess world champion in Gukesh, a three-year-old old is now in FIDE rankings, and a 9-year-old is drawing massive praise for holding the 5-time chess world champion to a draw in blitz format. Here is how Vishy's children are dominating world chess. Magnus Carlsen does not like to draw, let alone lose. But of late, he has had tough luck against the Indians. Delhi's 9-year-old Chess prodigy Aarit Kapil stunned the 5-time world champion a few weeks ago

After Carlsen called Gukesh a weaker player, the world champion has been on a Carlsen-beating spree. To humiliate the 5 time world champ further, Gukesh's compatriot Aarit Kapil held the Norwegian to a draw in an online tournament called Early Titled Tuesday

When Aarit sat down for the Tea Toast and Sports Podcast with NDTV, we asked about the moment when he realised that he had drawn against the Norwegian. He said, "I was very happy and I couldn't believe that I had drained Magnus. I was very surprised. At the start, I was thinking I would lose the match, but then he gifted me some hope. He blundered on the queen at seven."

Aarit was playing this event from his hotel in Georgia, where he was battling for a podium finish in the under-10 World Championship.

His coach and International Master, Vishal Sareen, is of the opinion: "This could be a defining moment for him."

Tania Sachdev, the chess ace, & Woman Grand Master, says, "Magnus Carlsen hates losing the most among chess players."

With 85 Grand Masters, India is 5th in the world, and the growth of the ecosystem is credited to one man, the OG of Indian chess, Viswanathan Anand.

Tania chimes in, "This Golden generation was such a big part of his vision. He paved that path himself. We have the youngest world champion from India. I think Gary Kasparov summed it up the best when he said that Vishy's children are on the loose."

So will an Indian challenge Gukesh in the next world championship?

"I will not be surprised. Prabh looks like he's all set to make it to the candidates already."

For now, Vishy's children for now are enjoying the tag of giant killers.