"He's just 9 years old, and the way he dominated Magnus Carlsen, I truly believe Aarit Kapil is the Sachin Tendulkar of chess." These were the words of International Master Vishal Sareen, the coach of nine-year-old Indian chess prodigy Aarit Kapil. In a recent match against Magnus Carlsen in the Early Titled Tuesday competition, Aarit had a winning position until the 46th movem but had to settle for a draw due to time constraints. Despite this, his performance has made him a hero among chess experts worldwide.

"Aarit plays fearless chess like Magnus Carlsen and other top players, and he calculates moves quickly like Fausto Oro," says Vishal Sareen, proud of his student's skills.

Here are a list of Aarit Kapil's achievements so far:

1. Draw against Magnus Carlsen: Aarit Kapil drew a match against the world chess champion in an online blitz game.

2. Youngest Indian Grandmaster defeater: He became the third-youngest player globally to defeat a grandmaster in classical time control at just 9 years old.

3. Under-10 World Cup contender: Aarit is currently participating in the Under-10 World Chess Championship in Georgia, where he has won three out of four matches.

Aarit's background:

However, Aarit's father is looking for sponsors to support his son's chess career, as becoming a grandmaster requires significant financial investment.

Aarit started playing chess at the age of 5, taught by his elder sister. Within a week, he began beating his parents, and soon his potential was recognized. He started training with a coach and won an international online tournament within a few days. Aarit's parents, Vijay and Nisha Kapil, work as mutual fund distributors and are currently seeking sponsors to support their son's chess ambitions.

According to Aarit Kapil's coach, Vishal Sareen, Aarit has immense potential in chess, drawing comparisons to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Vishal Sareen says, "I give him training with International Master-level difficulties, but he surprises me every time. I think he's born for chess." But he also adds, "However, he needs a lot of support. You'll soon see him becoming a Grandmaster".