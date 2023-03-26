Nikhat Zareen will be buoyed by the home support as she fights the final bout to defend her world crown. And standing between her and the second world title is another fancied opponent -- two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam. For Nikhat, it's a chance to become only the second Indian to win the prestigious title more than once after the legendary MC Mary Kom, who has a record six titles to her name. Nikhat, who has moved down to 50kg from 52kg after the latter was scrapped from the Paris Olympics, has given a good account of herself in the light flyweight category. The 26-year-old arguably had the hardest path to the final among all Indian pugilists, having to fight strong opponents across five bouts in the highly-contested Olympic category.

When will Nikhat Zareen's World Boxing Championships final match take place?

Nikhat Zareen's Women's World Boxing Championships final match will take place on Sunday, March 26.

Where will Nikhat Zareen's Women's World Boxing Championships final match take place?

Nikhat Zareen's Women's World Boxing Championships final match will take place at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi.

At what time Nikhat Zareen's Women's World Boxing Championships final match will start?

Nikhat Zareen's Women's World Boxing Championships final match will kick off at 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Nikhat Zareen's Women's World Boxing Championships final match?

Nikhat Zareen's Women's World Boxing Championships final match will be broadcast live on Doordarshan and Sony network channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of Nikhat Zareen's Women's World Boxing Championships final match?

The live streaming of Nikhat Zareen's Women's World Boxing Championships final match will be available on Doordarshan's YouTube channel and SonyLiv app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)