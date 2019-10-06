 
Women's World Boxing Championships: Sarita Devi Knocked Out After Losing To Natalia Shadrina In 60kg Category

Updated: 06 October 2019 16:07 IST

Sarita Devi crashed out of theAIBA Women's World Boxing Championshipsafter losing 0-5 to Russia's Natalia Shadrina in 60kg category.

Sarita Devi was knocked out of the tournament on Sunday. © AFP

Indian boxer Sarita Devi crashed out of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships after losing 0-5 to Russia's Natalia Shadrina in 60kg category preliminaries on Sunday. Later, India's Nandini will face Germany's Irina-Nicoletta Schonberger in women's 81kg preliminaries.

More to follow...

Topics mentioned in this article Sarita Devi Boxing
