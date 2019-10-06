Women's World Boxing Championships: Sarita Devi Knocked Out After Losing To Natalia Shadrina In 60kg Category

Sarita Devi was knocked out of the tournament on Sunday. © AFP
Indian boxer Sarita Devi crashed out of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships after losing 0-5 to Russia's Natalia Shadrina in 60kg category preliminaries on Sunday. Later, India's Nandini will face Germany's Irina-Nicoletta Schonberger in women's 81kg preliminaries.
More to follow...
