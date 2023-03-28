Nikhat Zareen on Sunday became only the second Indian boxer to win more than one gold medals at the World Championships, emulating the legendary Mary Kom. Zareen had won the world title in 2022 in the 52 kg category, this time she won it in 50kg category. Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain made it a golden Sunday for India at the Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi. While Nikhat Zareen won the gold in the 50kg category, Lovlina Borgohain clinched the yellow metal in the 75kg category. Nikhat Zareen registered a 5-0 victory in the final bout against Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam to claim India's third gold in the tournament before Lovlina Borgohain won the summit clash against Australia's Caitlin Parker with a split 5-2 verdict. On Saturday, Indian pugilists Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) had also won gold in their respective categories.

Nikhat is an admirer of popular Hindi film superstar Salman Khan. After her 2022 win, Nikhat had even met Salman. The two have made reels together too. Now, Salman khan had a special message for Nikhat and the other Indian boxers.



"When u met me last u had promised me u will win again and u have done that. So proud of u Nikhat. Many congratulations to you all on winning the women's world boxing championships.. @nikhat_zareen @NituGhanghas333 @LovlinaBorgohai @saweetyboora", Salman Khan tweeted.

"I am happy that i have become world champion for the second time in a different weight category, which is an Olympic weight category. Today was the toughest bout of all as she has been an Asian champion too. This is good for me as my next target is Asian Games, there I am likely to face her again. Hopefully, I will do even better there," Nikhat Zareen after her win.

"This is my first major competition in the new weight category after Commonwealth Games. In CWG, there was not much competition apart from boxers of England, Ireland. It was a tough world championship. I was fatigued in some of the matches and even won by split decision in one of the matches."