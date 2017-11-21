 
don't
miss
All Sports
Boxing

Vijender Singh To Take On Super Middleweight Champion Rocky Fielding In 2018

Updated: 21 November 2017 15:40 IST

Vijender Singh will face a tough opponent in Rocky Fielding, who has 25 wins out of pro fights.

Vijender Singh To Take On Super Middleweight Champion Rocky Fielding In 2018
Boxer and WBO Asia-Pacific Super Middleweight champion Vijender Singh celebrates after a win © AFP

Indian boxing star Vijender Singh will be up against Commonwealth super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding of Britain on March 30, 2018. Fielding will defend his newly-acquired title that he won on September 30 with a crushing victory over David Brophy in Liverpool and has been put straight in at the deep-end opposite Vijender, an ex-amateur star, a bronze medal winner of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Vijender, 31, has raced to 9-0 as a pro, including a short stint with Frank Warren, on the back of a decorated career donning the Indian vest.

Fielding is far more experienced than WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Super Middleweight champion Vijender.

Out of a total 26 fights, Fielding has won 25 including 14 knockouts. The 30-year-old British boxer is a former WBA Inter-Continental super middleweight champion as well as a former WBA Commonwealth and English super middleweight champion.

Vijender, on the other hand, had outslugged his Chinese opponent Zulpikar Maimaitiali in a close bout to retain the WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title in August this year.

(With IANS inputs)

Topics : Vijender Singh Beniwal Boxing
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Vijender Singh will be up against Super middleweight champion Fielding
  • Fielding will defend his newly-acquired title that he won on September 30
  • Out of a total 26 fights, Fielding has won 25 including 14 knockouts
Related Articles
Vijender Singh Predicts More Than One Medal For India At World Boxing Championships
Vijender Singh Predicts More Than One Medal For India At World Boxing Championships
Virender Sehwag's Hilarious Take On Vijender Singh's Big Win
Virender Sehwag's Hilarious Take On Vijender Singh's Big Win
Nine Is Fine: Vijender Singh Retains Asia Pacific, Wins Oriental
Nine Is Fine: Vijender Singh Retains Asia Pacific, Wins Oriental
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.