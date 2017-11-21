Vijender Singh To Take On Super Middleweight Champion Rocky Fielding In 2018

Indian boxing star Vijender Singh will be up against Commonwealth super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding of Britain on March 30, 2018. Fielding will defend his newly-acquired title that he won on September 30 with a crushing victory over David Brophy in Liverpool and has been put straight in at the deep-end opposite Vijender, an ex-amateur star, a bronze medal winner of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Vijender, 31, has raced to 9-0 as a pro, including a short stint with Frank Warren, on the back of a decorated career donning the Indian vest.

Fielding is far more experienced than WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Super Middleweight champion Vijender.

Out of a total 26 fights, Fielding has won 25 including 14 knockouts. The 30-year-old British boxer is a former WBA Inter-Continental super middleweight champion as well as a former WBA Commonwealth and English super middleweight champion.

Vijender, on the other hand, had outslugged his Chinese opponent Zulpikar Maimaitiali in a close bout to retain the WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title in August this year.

(With IANS inputs)