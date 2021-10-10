Story ProgressBack to home
Tyson Fury Knocks Out Deontay Wilder To Retain WBC Crown In Heavyweight Classic
In a stunning battle that saw both fighters floored on multiple occasions, Tyson Fury finished the stronger to put Deontay Wilder down with a powerful right hook at the T-Mobile Arena.
Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight crown with a dramatic 11th round knockout of Deontay Wilder.© AFP
Highlights
- Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight boxing crown on Saturday
- Fury registered dramatic 11th round knockout of Deontay Wilder
- Fury finished the stronger to put Wilder down with a powerful right hook
Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight boxing crown on Saturday with a dramatic 11th round knockout of Deontay Wilder.
In a stunning battle that saw both fighters floored on multiple occasions, Fury finished the stronger to put Wilder down with a powerful right hook at the T-Mobile Arena.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, check out the IPL 2021 Schedule and Indian Premier League Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.