The Telangana Government on Wednesday announced a cash prize of Rs 2 crore each to boxer Nikhat Zareen for clinching the gold medal in the recently held Women's World Boxing Championship in Turkey, and Esha Singh who won the gold medal in the ISSF Junior World Cup Shooting event in Germany. An official release said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao decided to allot residential plots to the two sportspersons at Banjara Hills or Jubilee Hills in the city.

A separate release from the Chief Minister's Office said the Telangana government has issued orders to present Rs 1 crore cash award to Kinnera Metla artist and Padma Shri awardee Darshanam Mogulaiah.

Based on a request by Mogulaiah, the government has taken a decision to allot a residential plot in BN Reddy Nagar colony here.