Shiva Thapa, Sumit Sangwan Book World Championship Berths

Shiva Thapa along with Sumit Sangwan and Amit Phangal on Wednesday booked their berths for the World Championships and assured themselves of medals by advancing into the semi-finals of the Asian Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Fourth seeded Thapa (60kg) cruised past Chinese Taipei's Chu-En Lai in his quarter-final bout. A 2013 gold-winner here, Thapa advanced to the semi-final with his counter-attacking approach that allowed him to secure a victory. Thapa will next face top seed Chinzorig Baatarsukh in his semi-final clash on Friday.

Sumit Sangwan (91kg) stunned 3rd seeded Chinese Fengkai Yu 4-1 and will meet second seeded Jakhon Qurbonov of Tajikistan on Friday.

Phangal (49kg), who beat South-East Asian Games gold-medallist and fourth seeded Cornelis Kwangu Langu of Indonesia 4-1 to advance to the semis, will go head-to-head with Uzbekistan's Olympic gold-medallist Hasanboy Dusmatov.

Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg), couldn't proceed to the next round as he lost second-seeded Chinese Jiawei Zhang 2-3.

(With PTI Inputs)