Undisputed super middleweight world boxing champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and American challenger Terence Crawford each weighed in at 167.5 (75.9kg) pounds on Friday ahead of their world title clash on Saturday. It will be a career-high weight for Crawford, a four-division champion who is jumping up two weight classes to the 168-pound division to face Alvarez in hopes of becoming the first man with undisputed crowns in three different categories. Crawford 41-0 with 31 knockouts, has owned all four belts in the super lightweight and welterweight divisions.

But the 37-year-old southpaw steps into the ring at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, as an underdog to 35-year-old Mexican star Alvarez, who is 63-2-2 with 39 knockouts.

Alvarez, also a four-division champion, is the only fighter to hold all four major belts in the super middleweight division.

He has won six fights in a row since stepping up to light heavyweight in May 2022 and losing a unanimous decision to Russian Dmitry Bivol.

