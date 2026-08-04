Indian pugilists Sachin Siwach and Preeti Pawar have their eyes set on Asian Games gold following their gold medal wins at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. The Indian boxing contingent, which pulled off the country's best CWG 2026 medal haul with seven gold medals and overall 10 medals, received a warm welcome at the Delhi Airport. Speaking to ANI, Sachin, who secured a gold medal in the men's 60 kg final, said that seeing the national flag hoisted after the gold medal win is a "different kind of happiness" and a reason why they all play sport.

"When the national flag is hoisted, there is a different kind of happiness. This is what we play for. I want to bring gold from the Asian Games. I want to tell everyone to keep believing like this and keep encouraging us," said Siwach.

Sachin staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo by a 3-2 split decision in a thrilling men's 60 kg final.

Also, Preeti has her eyes set on not only the Asian Games this year in Japan taking place from September 19 onwards, but also the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, saying, "Thank you very much to everyone who came here to receive us. Our next target is the Asian Games and the LA 2028 Olympics. We cannot express our happiness on hearing the National Anthem play there. It is something that you can only feel."

The 2022 Asian Games bronze medalist Preeti secured the women's 54kg gold medal at the CWG 2026 after defeating Canada's Scarlett Delgado by unanimous decision in the final on Saturday.

The 2026 Games were hosted under a compact format, leading to the removal of major Indian medal-earning events like shooting, hockey, wrestling, and badminton.

India finished fourth in the medals table at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. India officially began its journey towards hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Amdavad as the Commonwealth Games Flag was ceremonially handed over during a spectacular Closing Ceremony that celebrated the conclusion of Glasgow 2026 and looked ahead to the historic centenary edition of the Games.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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