A Glasgow-based restaurant issued an apology and said that it will change its logo after Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain pointed out it depicted an incorrect map of India. Just after issuing the apology, the Instagram handle of outlet was deleted. The Indian boxing contingent went to the restaurant - Mister Singh's India, the Home of Curry - following a historic haul of 10 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 - 7 gold medals and 3 silver medals. However, in a video which has gone viral on social media, Lovlina was seen holding up the restaurant's napkin and she pointed out that the North Eastern part of India was missing on the map drawn on the napkin. The video sparked quite a bit of criticism from social media users.

“Please don't take this the wrong way. I felt a little hurt by this. In the map of India, our North East is missing. Yes, even outside, the map that's displayed has cut off the North East. As someone from the North East, that really hurts us. That's all I wanted to say. Please keep this in mind next time. Thank you so much,” Lovlina can be heard saying in the video.

You'd expect an Indian restaurant to know what India looks like. Apparently not. Even worse, they've printed the incorrect version on their hand towels too



Awkward moment after India's Commonwealth Games success...At a celebratory dinner in Glasgow, boxer Lovlina Borgohain… pic.twitter.com/MhkKvN9jpI — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) August 2, 2026

In response, the restaurant quickly issued an apology.

“Mr Singh's India, is very proud of our Indian heritage and ancestry, for almost 32 years we have served, for India and around the world,” the restaurant had said in the statement. “First and foremost, we would like to unequivocally apologise for the depiction of the wrong map of India. We will take immediate steps to correct this. Once again our sincere apologies, we never wanted to offend anyone rather wanted to serve with pride to Indian contingent."

“We will change the logo with proper map. It was our humble privilege and honour, that we served team India, after their fantastic, achievements in the Commonwealth Games. All athletes and guests thoroughly enjoyed their evening, these memories will last with us for India. Team Mr Singh India,” the official statement from the restaurant said.

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