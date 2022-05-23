Nikhat Zareen is a powerhouse performer inside a boxing ring and she is displaying the same spunk and spontaneity while giving interviews as well as reacting to social media messages after her fabulous win the Women's World Boxing Championship. Nikhat has been given a hero's welcome by the country after she became only the fifth Indian woman to win a gold medal at the world championships.

Hailing her performance, ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra took to twitter to send her a congratulatory message in his own style.

"Many congratulations World Champion, @nikhat_zareen! Istanbul mei lath gaad diya," the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medallist wrote.

Nikhat responded to the message in her own style and wrote, "Thank you so much Olympic champion @Neeraj_chopra1. Ha gaad ke wapas aan ki sochi thi."

Thank you so much Olympic champion @Neeraj_chopra1 . Ha gaad ke wapas aan ki sochi thi????????✌???? https://t.co/a9ifJ3UK5Y — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) May 23, 2022

Both Neeraj's tweet and Nikhat's response to it have since gone viral as sports fans have been showering their love with likes and shares.

Both Neeraj and Nikhat will be expected to bring home more glory if they participate in the Commonwealth Games this year and the postponed Asian Games next year.

Both the athletes will be big medal hopes for the country at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.