Indian boxers continued their impressive run at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool on Friday, with Nikhat Zareen, Narender, and Jaismine sealing dominant victories to storm into the next round, as per Boxing Federation of India. Nikhat Zareen (women's 51kg) showcased her class once again as she outpunched USA's Lozano Jennifer with a commanding 5-0 victory, leaving no room for doubt about her form and intent in the competition. In the men's category, Narender (90 kg) put up a solid performance against Ireland's McDonagh Martin Christopher, securing a 4-1 win to book his spot in the next round.

Jaismine (57kg) delivered a clinical display against Ukraine's Hutarina Daria-Olha, cruising to a 5-0 triumph and comfortably advancing further in the tournament.

Earlier, Sumit Kundu (men's 75kg) and Neeraj Phogat (women's 65kg) registered contrasting victories to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of their respective weight categories as Indian boxers continued to impress at the World Boxing Championship on Friday.

Sumit was rarely in any trouble throughout the three rounds against Jordan's Mohammad Alhussien in the men's 75kg first round to win 5:0, while Neeraj had to dig deep into her reserves to outlast Finland's Krista Kovalainen and eke out a 3:2 verdict.

India has fielded a 20-member strong contingent in the inaugural World Championships being held under the aegis of the World Boxing, a recently formed international governing body for boxing. It is looking to continue building on their strong outings in the World Boxing Cup legs in Brazil and Kazakhstan.

Neeraj was first to take the rink on the second day of competition and was under pressure as the Finnish national champion, Kovalainen, mounted a strong comeback in the second round but the Indian took the attack to her opponent in the third round and got four of the five judges to back her to win the bout and advance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)