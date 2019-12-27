 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Boxing

Nikhat Zareen Advances To Final Of Boxing Trials For Olympic Qualifiers

Updated: 27 December 2019 17:40 IST

Former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen on Friday advanced to the 51kg category finals of the women's boxing trials for next year's Olympic Qualifiers.

Nikhat Zareen Advances To Final Of Boxing Trials For Olympic Qualifiers
Nikhat Zareen advanced to the 51kg category finals of boxing trails. © Twitter

Former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen on Friday advanced to the 51kg category finals of the women's boxing trials for next year's Olympic Qualifiers after defeating Jyoti Gulia in New Delhi. Zareen, a gold-medallist from the prestigious Strandja Memorial in Bulgaria, defeated Gulia, also a youth world gold-medallist and the reigning national champion, in a unanimous verdict in the opening bout of the two-day competition, which will end on Saturday.

Zareen had kicked up a storm a few weeks ago by demanding a trial against iconic six-time world champion MC Mary Kom after the Boxing Federation of India's flip-flop on the selection policy for the Olympic Qualifiers.

In other bouts, world youth gold-medallist Sakshi defeated Asian silver-winner Manisha Maun in the 57kg category, while former national champion Simranjit Kaur defeated Pavitra in the 60kg opener.

Both the results were unanimous verdicts. The Olympic qualifiers are scheduled to be held in China in February next year.

All five categories in women's boxing are being decided by trials as none in the 51kg, 57kg, 60kg, 69kg, and 75kg divisions managed to make the finals of the world championships.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mary Kom Boxing
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Zareen advanced to the 51kg category finals of the women's boxing trials
  • Zareen had kicked up a storm a few weeks ago
  • The Olympic qualifiers are scheduled to be held in China in February
Related Articles
Nikhat Zareen Selected For Boxing Trials Of Olympic Qualifiers
Nikhat Zareen Selected For Boxing Trials Of Olympic Qualifiers
Nikhat Zareen Demands Fair Olympic Trials, Which Should Be Televised Live
Nikhat Zareen Demands Fair Olympic Trials, Which Should Be Televised Live
Indian Boxing League: Mary Kom Leads Punjab Panthers To Second Straight Win
Indian Boxing League: Mary Kom Leads Punjab Panthers To Second Straight Win
Mary Kom Included In 10-Athlete Ambassadors Group For 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Mary Kom Included In 10-Athlete Ambassadors Group For 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Mary Kom To Abhinav Bindra On Olympics Qualification Row: "Better To Be Quiet"
Mary Kom To Abhinav Bindra On Olympics Qualification Row: "Better To Be Quiet"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.