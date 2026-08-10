Indian boxer Jadumani Singh, who won a silver medal in the men's 55kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026, recalled his emotional victory over a Pakistani opponent on Kargil Vijay Diwas during an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with India's Commonwealth Games 2026 medal winners at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday, where athletes shared their memorable moments from the Games. During the interaction, PM Modi asked Jadumani about his victory on Kargil Vijay Diwas. "Who won on Kargil Vijay Diwas?" PM Modi asked in a video shared on his YouTube on Monday.

Recalling the bout, Jadumani said the date held special significance for him as he is associated with the Indian Army.

"It was Kargil Day. The day I fought against Pakistan was on that day. Being from the Indian Army, I was very determined that I had to beat Pakistan. I defeated them 5-0 and dedicated it to our Indian Army heroes," Jadumani said.

Jadumani defeated Pakistan's Sumama Rehman by a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision in the Round of 16 clash at the Games.

Appreciating the Indian boxer, PM Modi said dedicating the victory to Kargil heroes added greater significance to his achievement.

"Remembering that, especially since you are from the forces yourself... I truly believe the sentiment you expressed, dedicating your medal to the Kargil winners, added extra glory to that victory. And you defeated exactly the one you were supposed to!" PM Modi said.

During the interaction, PM Modi also praised Mirabai Chanu for her emotional medal-winning moment.

Chanu solidified her legacy as one of India's all-time great weightlifters with her third CWG gold at Glasgow in the 48 kg, after gold medals in 48 kg in the 2018 edition and 49 kg in the 2022 edition at Birmingham.

Along with an Olympic silver medal in 49 kg, three World Championship medals including a gold in the 2017 edition and an Asian Championship bronze, Mirabai's resume is that of an undisputed legend in the sport, and an Asian Games medal would complete her medal cabinet, with a medal won at each major multi-sport/weighlifting event.

"You have brought great pride. So many tears were falling; it felt like a gold medal was dripping with every drop," PM Modi told Chanu, who clinched gold at Glasgow 2026.

Recalling her journey and challenges, Mirabai said she became emotional after winning the medal as she had narrowly missed out at the Olympics.

"I was very happy and emotional that day. I cried because I had missed out on a medal by just 1 kg in the Olympics. A player has to face so many challenges. Over these four years, I faced constant injuries and family problems," she said.

She added that standing on the podium and seeing the national flag rise is an overwhelming moment for every athlete.

"Standing on the podium, when our flag goes up and the National Anthem plays, sir, we just can't stop ourselves; tears come out naturally," Mirabai said.

India ended its Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to finish fourth in the overall medal standings.

The Glasgow Games concluded after 11 days of competition, with Scotland formally handing over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India, which will host the landmark centenary edition of the multi-sport event in Ahmedabad in 2030.

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