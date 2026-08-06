Olympic medallist and newly crowned Commonwealth Games silver medallist Lovlina Borgohain returned to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Guwahati on Wednesday, where she was felicitated by coaches and officials before spending time with young boxers who looked up to her as both an athlete and a mentor. The interaction, organised by SAI Guwahati, came days after Lovlina won the silver medal in the women's 75kg boxing event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where she went down 4-1 to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree in the final.

A lively question-and-answer session with budding athletes followed the felicitation ceremony.

For Lovlina, the visit was more than just another public appearance.

"I feel really happy whenever I come here. SAI is like my second home. This is where everything started for me and where my life changed. There is always a place for me here, so I come whenever I get the chance," she told reporters.

Looking around the campus, the Assam boxer said the centre has changed dramatically since her early days.

"When I started training, there were very few facilities. We didn't even have a proper boxing hall. Today there are much better training facilities and accommodation. It makes me happy to see how much things have improved for the next generation."

During the interaction, Lovlina was also asked about the incident in Glasgow where she pointed out an incorrect map of India printed on paper napkins at an Indian restaurant. The episode drew attention on social media and was later acknowledged by the Indian Embassy.

Recalling the incident, she said remaining silent was never an option.

"I felt bad, and so did everyone with me. We were wondering how such a mistake could happen. I thought that if nobody spoke up, it would keep happening. So I politely told them that we were not comfortable with it. Later, they responded positively, the Indian Embassy also took note, and the map was corrected. It may look like a small issue, but for us it was important."

Asked how she managed to stay composed despite being upset, Lovlina said she believed a calm approach carried more weight than anger.

"I was angry, but shouting would not have solved anything. If you speak politely, people are more willing to listen. That was my approach."

With the Asian Games now firmly in her sights, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist said she has only one target.

"I always compete for the gold medal. I won silver at the last Asian Games, and that competition is even tougher than the Commonwealth Games. My preparations are going well, and I will give everything to win gold this time."

Lovlina also said the Northeast continues to emerge as one of India's strongest sporting regions, with talented athletes making their mark across disciplines.

"There is immense talent in the Northeast. More young athletes are coming up every year, and I believe a new sporting era has begun for the region."

Lovlina also had the honour of serving as India's flagbearer at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. After winning silver in Glasgow, she dedicated her medal to the people affected by the recent floods in Assam, a gesture that resonated across her home state.

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