Indian boxers ensured 26 medals at the 3rd "Belt and Road" International Youth Boxing Gala -- U17/U19/U23 International Training Camp & Tournament in Xinjiang, China. India have sent a 58-member contingent comprising 20 boys and 20 girls only in under-17 age group. The semifinalists include Dhruv Kharb (46kg), Uday Singh (46kg), Falak (48kg), Piyush (50kg), Aditya (52kg), Udham Singh Raghav (54kg), Ashish (54kg), Devendra Chaudhary (75kg), Jaideep Singh Hanjra (80kg), and Loven Gulia ( 80kg) who defeated tough opponents from China, Korea, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan to ensure at least a medal.

The Indian junior girls also dominated the ring with emphatic victories.

Khushi (46kg), Bhakti (50kg), Radhamani (60kg), Harsika (60kg), Diya (66kg), Priya (66kg), Laxmi (46kg), Chahat (60kg), Himanshi (66kg), Harnoor (66kg), and Prachi Khatri ( 80kg) all secured wins against tough opponents from China and Korea to assure themselves a medal.

