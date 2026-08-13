Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won a silver medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, expressed her happiness at meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opened up about receiving praise for her stand concerning the Indian map at a restaurant in Glasgow. She also expressed sadness over the floods in Assam. Borgohain met PM Modi during his interaction with India's medal winners at his residence. Speaking to ANI, Borgohain said she was happy to meet PM Modi again and lauded his personal encouragement and support for athletes. She said it was her sixth meeting with him and noted that athletes today are fortunate to have such opportunities, unlike in earlier generations.

"After the Commonwealth Games, I came back home and went to meet the flood victims here. At that time, an invitation for a meeting with PM sir also came, so I had to go there quickly. And I felt very good meeting him, like every time. I met him for the sixth time. I also met him during the Olympics, every Commonwealth Games, Asian Games. I meet him every time. So it feels very good, the way he motivates us and supports us. Athletes of earlier times would never have thought they could meet the Prime Minister. But we are very lucky that we are able to meet him. After every competition, he talks to us so personally," she said.

PM Modi also asked Borgohain about the incident at a Glasgow restaurant, where she had objected to a distorted Indian map after noticing it during her visit.

Borgohain said PM Modi praised her for her stand, adding that his appreciation and recognition of her efforts to help flood victims made her feel proud and happy.

"He also gave me a lot of praise on the India map issue at the Glasgow restaurant. I felt very good about that. He also said that I came from there and came to meet the flood victims. And he said very good things about me, so I am feeling very happy because when the Prime Minister of the country says good things about you, it is a very different feeling. It feels very good," she said.

Borgohain met Assam flood-affected victims in Golaghat on August 8 and expressed concern over the prevailing situation, describing the destruction as severe.

Borgohain said she was deeply saddened by videos of the Assam floods while she was in Glasgow and tried to help in whatever way she could. She praised the support from the government and others but expressed concern over the devastation and urged that the crisis end soon so affected people could rebuild their lives.

"I was in Glasgow, and when I was watching videos from there, I was feeling very bad. We cannot tell how bad we feel because it is not easy for anyone to see their own people in this state. So I tried, from there, whatever was possible for me. Because this is such a big problem, we don't know when it will be solved either. So many people are coming and helping; it feels like our CM sir is involved in it day and night. So one thing that feels good is that everyone has support, and the other is that once everything is over, they will have to start again. So I can just pray that this ends as soon as possible and that they can start afresh," she said.

At the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Borgohain secured her maiden CWG medal, settling for silver in the women's 75kg boxing event after losing a closely fought final to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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