Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford LIVE Streaming: Mexico's Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez takes on American Terence Crawford in a highly-anticipated super-middleweight championship bout. Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 knockouts) has called it "one of the biggest fights of his career", while Crawford (41-0, 31 knockouts) is moving up two weight classes. The event is set to be witnessed by a packed crowd of over 50,000 spectators. It's an event that could have major implications for both boxers trying to strengthen their Hall of Fame-worthy careers.

When will the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight take place?

The Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight will take place on Sunday, September 15 (IST).

Where will the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight be held?

The Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight will be held at the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas.

When will the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight start?

The Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight will start at 6:30 AM IST (9 PM ET).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight?

The Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight?

The Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight will be live streamed on Netflix.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)