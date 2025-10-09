The boxing world was stunned by the news of the death of Arturo Gatti Jr., the 17-year-old son of the late boxing legend, Arturo "Thunder" Gatti. The young boxer was found dead earlier this week in an apartment in Mexico, where he resided with his mother, Amanda Rodrigues. More than the death, the circumstances surrounding the event have sent a fresh wave of shock through the global boxing community. The death of Arturo Jr. surprisingly has uncanny similarities to the mysterious death of his father 16 years ago.

Arturo Gatti Jr. was found hanging on Monday, October 7, 2025, according to sources close to the family. The news was first shared publicly by Chuck Zito, an American actor and former bodyguard of Arturo Gatti Sr., who shared the update on the tragedy on social media.

Zito's post claimed that Gatti Jr. was found hanging in the apartment. Incidentally, it was "the same way they found his father dead in an apartment in Brazil 16 years ago." The death of Arturo Jr. was also confirmed by his long-time coach, Moe Latif. He posted on social media: "It is unfortunately not a rumour or a joke. Arturo is gone," while requesting privacy for the grieving family.

Arturo Gatti Jr. had so much potential, he was going to be the next superstar. His father is up there waiting for him, way too soon tho. My prayers go out to anyone affected by this untimely tragedy. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/as7e065bTy — How Boxing Works (@howboxingworkss) October 8, 2025

While friends and coaches have revealed on social media how Arturo Jr. died, Mexican authorities have not yet released an official cause of death or determination. The case remains under investigation, but it is already clear that there's great emotional turmoil for the family and fans.

The teenager's father, Arturo Gatti Sr., a two-division world champion famous for his relentless [style], was found dead in a hotel room in Porto de Galinhas, Brazil, in July 2009. His death was initially investigated as a murder. As the investigation began in the case, his wife, Amanda Rodrigues (Arturo Jr.'s mother), was briefly detained by the authorities. Later, the possibility of any wrongdoing was nullified, with the police confirming suicide by hanging as the official cause of the death.

Many of Gatti Sr.'s friends and family continue to claim that he didn't die by suicide. The echo of this controversy surrounding the father's death is understandably set to be intensified after the sudden death of his son.